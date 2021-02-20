expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Twins finalize $2M deal with starting pitcher Shoemaker

By Associated Press

Published 6:38 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Matt Shoemaker finalized a one-year, $2 million contract on Friday, another experienced addition to the rotation on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers at spring training.

Shoemaker will start his ninth major league season, after spending two injury-dominated years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made six starts in 2020 and missed a month with shoulder inflammation.

After finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year award voting in 2014 with a 16-4 record and a 3.04 ERA in 136 innings for the Los Angeles Angels, Shoemaker has been set back by a slew of injuries. Over the last four seasons, he has totaled just 166 innings over 32 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA in 602 1/3 career innings.

The Twins recently signed J.A. Happ to join José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda in the rotation. Only Berrios (26) is younger than 32 in the group. Minnesota has won the last two AL Central titles.

More News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Tigers notch second home win of the season

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16

Education

Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

News

State mulls closure of Freeborn County driving test exam station

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman faces charge for 10 pounds of meth tied to Postal Service investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests

News

Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide