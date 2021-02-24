Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

Abigail Theusch of Alden-Conger High School was named one of the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award winners for Region One A in 2021.

The AAA Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors with a 3.0 or higher GPA who participate in MSHSL sponsored athletic programs and fine arts activities, such as theater, speech, music and debate.

After graduation, Theusch plans to attend the University of South Dakota and major in mathematics. She’ll also participate in choir and intramural athletics.

Theusch participated in band (grades 9-12), choir (9-12), volleyball (8-12), basketball (7-12), and softball (9-10). She earned postseason honors in volleyball (all-conference, 9-12) and basketball (all-conference, 10-12; all-state honorable mention 11), and was an academic all-conference member for volleyball, basketball and softball every year she lettered.

Theusch is an honor student, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the Youth Drug Prevention Advisory Committee, a class officer, and team captain of the volleyball and basketball teams.

Luke Bothun of Schaeffer Academy was the other winner from Region One A.

The students were selected by their individual high schools and then were selected to represent their sub-regions and then Region One A.

Both will be invited to the AAA banquet in Minneapolis, where MSHSL officials will present AAA Awards and announce the state award winners. Four students — one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA — will receive $4,000 scholarships.