Tribune Editorial: Let your legislators know where you stand on issues
With the Legislature in session, now is the perfect time to contact your senators and representatives about any state level issues you feel need addressing.
Whether it’s education, issues related to the coronavirus, state spending, gun rights or anything in between, these people are elected to represent their constituents. To best know how to do so, they must know how issues are affecting you.
Use the contact information below to reach out. A lot rests in their hands.
Senate District 27
Gene Dornink
95 University Ave. W.
Minnesota Senate Building, Room 3229
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-5240
sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn
House District 27A
Peggy Bennett
307 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-8216
rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn
House District 27B
Patricia Mueller
253 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4193
rep.patricia.mueller@house.mn
Senate District 23
Julie Rosen
95 University Ave. W.
Minnesota Senate Building, Room 2113
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-5713
sen.julie.rosen@senate.mn
House District 23A
Bjorn Olson
375 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-3240
rep.bjorn.olson@house.mn
House District 23B
Jeremy Munson
323 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4240
rep.jeremy.munson@house.mn
Senate District 24
John R. Jasinski
95 University Ave. W.
Minnesota Senate Building, Room 3211
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-0284
To email use mail form: https://www.senate.mn/members/email-form/1227
House District 24A
Rep. John Petersburg
217 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-5368
rep.john.petersburg@house.mn
House District 24B
Brian Daniels
231 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-8237
rep.brian.daniels@house.mn
Governor, lieutenant governor of Minnesota
Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan
Office of the Governor
130 State Capitol
75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-201-3400
website: mn.gov/governor/contact/ (fill out web form)