February 7, 2021

Toddler in back seat of stolen SUV found safe

By Associated Press

Published 6:32 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A 1-year-old boy who was in the back seat of an SUV that was stolen in Minneapolis Saturday has been found safe, authorities said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled an Amber Alert for Da’Merion Ni’mer White.

Minneapolis police say Brooklyn Center officers told them they located the stolen SUV and missing toddler about 2:40 p.m., which is approximately two hours after the vehicle was taken. A citizen spotted the vehicle and called Brooklyn Center police.

Authorities say the SUV was left running outside the entrance to a church and the suspect fled.

The boy was taken to a medical facility to be checked, which is standard procedure. Investigators are processing the vehicle for forensic evidence.

