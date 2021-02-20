Tigers swim and dive falls in virtual meet against Huskies

The Albert Lea boys’ swim and dive team competed against Owatonna Thursday night in a Big Nine virtual meet.

Despite some good performances from many swimmers, the Tigers were unable to come away with a victory, falling to the Huskies 86-76.

In the first event of the night, the team of sophomores Luke Wangsness, Pacey Brekke, Cannon Kermes and Lucas Everett competed in the 200-yard medley relay and came away with fourth place with a time of 2:23.50. The team of freshman Jacob Taylor, sophomore Charles Brekke, senior Joshua Everett and Gunnar Hardison also swam in the event and finished in fifth with a time of 2:36.51.

Senior William Taylor won the next event — the 200-yard freestyle. Taylor beat the second-place finisher by nearly two second with a time of 1:59.65.

Joshua Everett was up next in his first individual event of the night, finishing the 200-yard individual medley in third place with a time of 3:16.22

Pacey Brekke added to the list of first-place finishes for the Tigers in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 27.69. Kermes and Jacob Taylor also swam in the event, coming in third and fifth places, respectively.

After a short break for diving, William Taylor picked up his second victory of the night by winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.90, more than three seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Lucas Everett, Kermes and Jashua Everett then swam in the 100-yard freestyle. Lucas Everett was the top finisher for the Tigers, coming in fourth place with a time of 1:04.82. Kermes came in fifth with a time of 1:08.23, and Joshua Everett came in sixth with a time of 1:11.65.

Seventh grader Brent Dahl won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:51.45. Junior Jakob Malakowsky was right behind with a time of 5:56.96. Charles Brekke also swam in the event, finishing in fourth with a time of 7:06.69.

In the second relay of the night, the team of Malakowsky, Pacey Brekke, William Taylor and Brent Dahl came in second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.32.

Jacob Taylor came in second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:22.67, and Wangsness came in third with a time of 1:30.35.

Pacey Brekke won the final individual event of the meet with a time of 1:19.66 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Charles Brekke finished in second with a time of 1:32.46.

Malakowsky, Lucas Everett, William Taylor and Dahl then brought the meet to a close with a 4:02.89 victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Tigers are back in the pool Thursday with a home meet against Winona.