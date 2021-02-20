expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Tigers swim and dive falls in virtual meet against Huskies

By Tyler Julson

Published 8:59 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ swim and dive team competed against Owatonna Thursday night in a Big Nine virtual meet.

Despite some good performances from many swimmers, the Tigers were unable to come away with a victory, falling to the Huskies 86-76.

In the first event of the night, the team of sophomores Luke Wangsness, Pacey Brekke, Cannon Kermes and Lucas Everett competed in the 200-yard medley relay and came away with fourth place with a time of 2:23.50. The team of freshman Jacob Taylor, sophomore Charles Brekke, senior Joshua Everett and Gunnar Hardison also swam in the event and finished in fifth with a time of 2:36.51.

Senior William Taylor won the next event — the 200-yard freestyle. Taylor beat the second-place finisher by nearly two second with a time of 1:59.65.

Joshua Everett was up next in his first individual event of the night, finishing the 200-yard individual medley in third place with a time of 3:16.22

Pacey Brekke added to the list of first-place finishes for the Tigers in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 27.69. Kermes and Jacob Taylor also swam in the event, coming in third and fifth places, respectively.

After a short break for diving, William Taylor picked up his second victory of the night by winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.90, more than three seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Lucas Everett, Kermes and Jashua Everett then swam in the 100-yard freestyle. Lucas Everett was the top finisher for the Tigers, coming in fourth place with a time of 1:04.82. Kermes came in fifth with a time of 1:08.23, and Joshua Everett came in sixth with a time of 1:11.65.

Seventh grader Brent Dahl won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:51.45. Junior Jakob Malakowsky was right behind with a time of 5:56.96. Charles Brekke also swam in the event, finishing in fourth with a time of 7:06.69.

In the second relay of the night, the team of Malakowsky, Pacey Brekke, William Taylor and Brent Dahl came in second place in the  200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.32.

Jacob Taylor came in second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:22.67, and Wangsness came in third with a time of 1:30.35.

Pacey Brekke won the final individual event of the meet with a time of 1:19.66 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Charles Brekke finished in second with a time of 1:32.46.

Malakowsky, Lucas Everett, William Taylor and Dahl then brought the meet to a close with a 4:02.89 victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Tigers are back in the pool Thursday with a home meet against Winona.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Tigers notch second home win of the season

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16

Education

Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

News

State mulls closure of Freeborn County driving test exam station

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman faces charge for 10 pounds of meth tied to Postal Service investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests

News

Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide