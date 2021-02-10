Tigers split duals with Falcons and Winhawks

The Albert Lea wrestling team traveled to Faribault Thursday night for a Triangular with the Falcons and Winhawks of Winona.

The Tigers dismantled the Winhawks, 75-6, before falling in a close dual to the Falcons 33-30.

In the dual against Winona, Albert Lea won six of the seven contested matchups.

Junior Cameron Davis and Henry Eggum, sophomore Luke Moller, eighth grader Triton Cox, and senior Caleb Talamantes all won by pinfall, while senior Tucker Ericksmoen won in a 9-3 decision.

The lone loss for the Tigers was by junior Carter Miller, who fell victim to a pinfall in the first period of his match at 132 pounds.

The dual against Faribault was a much closer affair. The Falcons jumped out to an early 18-0 lead through the lighter weights before the Tigers game back to make it more interesting in the larger weight classes.

Freshman Michael Olson, eighth grader Logan Davis and sophomore Aivin Wasmoen started the dual off with three back-to-back decision losses at 106, 113 and 120 pounds, respectively.

Eighth grader Brody Ignaszewski was pinned in his match at 126 pounds, before Miller was beaten in a 14-8 decision at 132 pounds.

Cameron Davis broke the losing streak by picking up his second win of the night with a first-period pinfall at 138 pounds.

Senior Joey Flores fell in a second-period pinfall at 145 pounds, and Ericksmoen was beat in a 8-3 decision at 152 pounds.

Albert Lea then rattled off four wins in a row to narrow the game to just three points.

Eggum picked up his second fall of the night at 160 pounds, followed by Moller winning a 13-1 major decision at 170 pounds. Talamantes won in a second period fall at 182 pounds, and sophomore Kadin Indrelie won a close 7-5 decision at 195 pounds.

Junior Adam Semple lost at 220 pounds in a second-period fall, and junior Caleb Banks won the match at 285 pounds by forfeit.

Cameron Davis, Talamantes and Eggum all notched two wins by pinfall on the night.

“Faribault is a tough opponent,” said head coach Paul Durbahn. “They’ve proven they’re a Big Nine Conference and Section 1AAA contender this year. They now moved to 15-0 with their win over us. With that said, I feel we beat ourselves tonight, and you’ll see that in the box score.”

The Tigers move to 7-7 in dual action this season and will be back on the mat Thursday when they take on Mankato West and Blue Earth Area.