February 26, 2021

Junior Cam Davis tried to control his Plainview-Elgin-Milville opponent Thursday night at home. Davis defeated his opponent in a 10-6 decision. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Tigers dominate home duals

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:34 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

After making a habit of splitting duals at triangulars this season, the Albert Lea wrestling team broke that model in a big way Thursday night hosting Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Austin.

The Tigers cruised to an easy win over the Bulldogs, 44-27, before completely dismantling the Packers in a shutout, 84-0.

In the dual against P-E-M, Albert Lea got out to a 30-0 lead before the Bulldogs pulled out their first victory.

Eighth graders Logan Davis and Nick Korman won in back-to-back pinfalls at 106 and 113 pounds, Davis in the second period and Korman in the first.

Eighth grader Brody Ignaszewski and senior Joey Flores then won both of their matches by forfeit at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively.

Junior Carter Miller picked up a win in what would be the quickest match of the night, winning by fall in 13 seconds at 132 pounds.

Junior and No. 3-ranked 138 pounder, Cam Davis, then took on the No. 8-ranked 138 pounder in 2A and came away with a 10-6 decision win.

Albert Lea dropped three matches in a row at 145, 152 and 160 pounds. Eighth grader Triton Cox lost by pinfall at 145, junior Henry Eggum lost in a 5-0 decision at 152, and sophomore Luke Moller lost in a 5-4 decision that came down the very last seconds.

With the Bulldogs gaining a little bit of momentum, senior Caleb Talamantes came out and shut down any hopes the Bulldogs had by winning in a 22-7 tech fall and securing the victory for the Tigers with four matches remaining.

Sophomore Kadin Indrelie added to the lead with a fall in the closing moments of his match at 182 pounds, giving the Tigers a 44-12 lead.

Senior Trevor Ball fell to a fall at 195 pounds. Junior Adam Semple lost in a 6-1 decision at 220 pounds, and sophomore Jackson Forman lost to a pinfall at 285 pounds.

In the second dual, the already depleted roster of the Packers stood little chance against the Tigers.

Korman, Ignaszewski, Miller, Semple, Cameron Davis and sophomore Owen Bakken all won via forfeit at their respective weights.

The rest of the matches were decided by pinfalls. Freshman Michael Olson won in the second period at 106 pounds. Flores also won in the second period of his match at 132 pounds. Cox won in a first-period fall at 145 pounds. Eggum won in the second period at 152 pounds. Moller won in 20 seconds at 160 pounds. Talamantes won in the second period at 170 pounds, and Forman won in the second period at 285 pounds.

The Tigers climb to 12-10 in duals this season. They are back on the mat Saturday morning when they host a triangular against Mankato East and Rochester Century.

