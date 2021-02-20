expand
February 20, 2021

Tigers defeat Cougars, fall to Huskies in Thursday duals

By Tyler Julson

Published 6:34 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

The Albert Lea wrestling team was on the road Thursday night, taking on Owatonna and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

The Tigers came out on both the winning and losing end of the two closely contested duals, defeating the Cougars 30-28, but falling to the Huskies 43-30.

Against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Albert Lea started out with one loss, but rattled off three consecutive after the opening-match loss.

Eighth grader Nick Korman lost at 106 pounds in a 7-1 decision. Korman was followed by wins from freshman Michael Olson, eighth grader Brody Ignaszewski and sophomore Aivin Wasmoen at 113, 120 and 126 pounds, respectively. Olson won in a 8-0 major decision, Ignaszewski won in a 6-3 decision, and Wasmoen won in a 3-0 decision.

The Tigers and Cougars then traded wins over the next handful of matches. Junior Carter Miller dropped a 9-7 decision at 132 pounds, but junior Cameron Davis picked up a 21-5 technical fall at 138 pounds.

Senior Tucker Ericksmoen lost a tough 3-2 decision at 145 pounds and was followed by junior Henry Eggum winning an 11-5 decision at 152 pounds.

With an 18-9 lead, the Tigers proceeded to lose four of the next five matches to surrender the lead. Senior Mike Huper and sophomore Luke Moller lost at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively. Huper lost in a first-period fall and Moller lost a 3-0 decision.

Senior Caleb Talamantes broke up the losses with a pinfall victory in the second period of his match at 182 pounds.

With just three matches remaining, the Tigers were clinging to a 24-18 lead. Sophomore Kadin Indrelie dropped his match at 195 pounds in an 18-5 major decision, and senior Trevor Ball lost in a first period fall at 220 pounds.

Now trailing for the first time since 3-0, the Tigers found themselves down 28-24. They needed a major decision to tie and a technical fall or pin to win.

Sophomore Jackson Forman put all doubts aside, picking up a second-period fall and securing a two-point victory for the Tigers.

“I was proud of the fight and attitude the wrestlers exhibited tonight,” said head coach Paul Durbahn. “Jackson Forman came through with a clutch pin at heavyweight to win the first dual tonight. It’s always fun when the dual comes down to heavyweight, but even more fun when the whole team fought hard to put us in that position.”

In the dual against Owatonna, Korman and eighth grader Logan Davis started with back-to-back wins. Korman won a 2-0 decision at 106 pounds, and Logan Davis won via pinfall in the first period at 113 pounds.

Ignaszewski and Wasmoen lost their matches at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively. Ignaszewski lost a 18-3 technical fall, and Wasmoen lost a 15-2 major decision.

Cameron Davis picked up a pinfall win at 132 pounds and currently sits at a 17-0 record this season. Senior Joey Flores picked up a pinfall at 138 pounds, and Ericksmoen won by disqualification at 145 pounds.

After picking up three consecutive six-point victories, the Tigers then lost three straight six-point matches. Eggum and Huper lost in pinfalls at 152 and 160 pounds, and Luke Moller was disqualified at 170 pounds.

Talamantes moved to 16-1 on the season with a third-period fall at 182 pounds, marking Albert Lea’s final win of the night.

Indrelie, junior Adam Semple and Forman lost the final three matches of the dual. Indrelie lost a 15-5 major decision, and Semple and Jackson each lost via pinfall.

The Tigers move to 9-9 in dual action this season and will be back on the mat Saturday when they take on Faribault and Pine Island at a triangular in Faribault.

