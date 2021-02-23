expand
February 23, 2021

Thomas C. Loverink

Thomas “Totsie” Loverink was surrounded by his family when he went to his heavenly home on  February 21, 2021 at the age of 70. Tom fought a courageous fight against cancer, winning  many battles along the way and impressing everyone with his faith and steadfast resolve. His  doctors even admitted he had miraculously beaten the scientific odds given his prognosis.  Tom  met the love of his life, Vicki, at the age of 25 and were married six months later. They went on  to have five children, settling in Albert Lea for most of their lives.

Tom was a consummate busy body and when he wasn’t working, he was building hot rods or  attending car shows, riding bike, or socializing over coffee. Tom and Vicki enjoyed many trips that included car shows and stays in Branson, MO. He had an infectious personality and lit up the room wherever he went.  His wit and humor created uncountable belly laughs and sore cheeks over the years.  His three grandchildren put a smile on his face that even the fastest hot rod couldn’t do.  Camping, going to the county fair, or being around them and talking smart were a few of his  favorite activities. From the youngest to the oldest, his animated expressions always pulled  laughter out of them.

His legacy will live on through his loving wife, Vicki; son Joshua Loverink; daughter Kimberly  Robran and her spouse Jarrod, and grandchildren Leah and Jackson Robran; son Brandon  Loverink and his spouse Amber, and grandson Brayden Thomas Loverink.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jennie Loverink; twin sons, Thomas and  Timothy Loverink; and sister, Gwen Loverink.

Tom’s family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic Rochester and Mayo Hospice Albert Lea for their  helpful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital as Tom  had a big heart for kids.

Visitation is planned for Thursday, 4-6 pm and Friday, 12-1 pm at Bayview Funeral Home in  Albert Lea. Funeral to follow, which will be a private event by invite only. The service will be  livestreamed on the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

