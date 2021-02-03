expand
February 3, 2021

Tabs stolen off of vehicle and other reports

By Staff Reports

Tabs were reported stolen off of a vehicle at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday at 403 E. Third St. 

 

Burglary reported

Police received a burglary report at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday at 933 Jefferson Ave. 

 

3 arrested on warrants

Melissa Marie Carroll, 44, turned herself in on a Scott County warrant at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Errick Dehavon McKenzie, 24, on two local warrants at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday at 408 S. Broadway. 

Deputies arrested Timothy Brian Mann, 45, on a warrant at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday at 2004 E. Main St. 

 

Vehicle rummaged through

Police received a report at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that had been rummaged through at 205 N. Fourth Ave. 

 

Wallet stolen

Police received a report at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday of a wallet that was taken out of a vehicle at 205 S. Ermina Ave. 

