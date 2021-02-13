expand
February 12, 2021

Surging Tigers hockey team halted by Raiders 6-0, season record falls to 6-2

By Tyler Julson

Published 7:08 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Albert Lea girls’ hockey team traveled to Northfield Thursday night for one of its toughest games to date.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Raiders came out of the gates swinging, leaving the Tigers reeling on their way to a 6-0 loss.

Northfield took no time to get on the board, scoring the first goal of the game just over three minutes into the action. It was the lone goal scored in the opening period.

Albert Lea senior Taylor Stanek was called for a two-minute tripping penalty in the final two minutes of the period.

Senior Maddie Schneider started in goal for the Tigers and saved eight shots in the first period.

Again, the Raiders came out strong in the second period and put in two goals, both in the third minute of play and unassisted.

Schneider picked up another 13 saves in the period. The Tigers managed just four shots on goal in both the first and second periods.

Northfield put the game away in the opening moments of the final period, scoring a goal in the third and fourth minutes, as well as another in the 13th minute.

Schneider saved another 11 shots in the period for a total of 32 saves in the game.

Junior Esther Yoon was called for a two-minute tripping penalty in the final minute of play.

The Tigers fall to 6-2 on the season and will be out for redemption Tuesday when they travel to Owatonna to take on the 7-1 Huskies. Owatonna’s only loss came at the hands of Northfield, 3-2.

