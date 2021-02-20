expand
February 20, 2021

Tamika Rainwater’s kindergarten students are working so hard on being silent foxes in the hallway. They are commended for showing Halverson ROAR Core. Provided

Star Class: Silent foxes

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

