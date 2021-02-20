expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
February 20, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state…
Tamika Rainwater’s kindergarten students are working so hard on being silent foxes in the hallway. They are commended for showing Halverson ROAR Core. Provided
Star Class: Silent foxes
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021
More News
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet
Tigers notch second home win of the season
Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Editorial Roundup: When weather attacks and the whole system fails
Senate Report: Focusing on changes that will positively impact district
Guest Column: The golden rule must remain our guide
April Jeppson: The joy of simply getting out on the lake
Latest Sports
Tigers notch second home win of the season
Tigers swim and dive falls in virtual meet against Huskies
Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament
Twins finalize $2M deal with starting pitcher Shoemaker
Tigers defeat Cougars, fall to Huskies in Thursday duals
Latest Stories
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet
Tigers notch second home win of the season
Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program
Closer to completion
Latest Style
This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Forgiveness brings peace to life
Robin Gudal: Surrender everything in life to Jesus
Wedding: Ewing & Jepson
Lucky Shamrock Cookies
Latest Business
National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership
Walz expands capacity limits in restaurants, elsewhere
Renewal by Andersen receives Green Diamond Service Award
Cargill gets DEED award
Winter truck load increases underway
Latest Local News
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet
Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program
Closer to completion
National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
Health Updates
What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet
News
Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program
Health Updates
Closer to completion
Business
National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership
News
Masonic Lodge makes donations
Arts & Culture
This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day
Education
Area students graduate
Education
Area college students receive honors
Education
Southwest Middle Standout Student
Education
Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19
Education
Star Class: Silent foxes
Gallery
Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament
Cops, Courts & Fires
Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting
Mower County
CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday
Health Updates
Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady
Cops, Courts & Fires
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16
Education
Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic
News
State mulls closure of Freeborn County driving test exam station
Cops, Courts & Fires
1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports
Cops, Courts & Fires
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15
Cops, Courts & Fires
Woman faces charge for 10 pounds of meth tied to Postal Service investigation
Cops, Courts & Fires
2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests
News
Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune