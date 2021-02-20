expand
February 20, 2021

Lia Cunningham was this week's Standout Student. Provided

Southwest Middle Standout Student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Who: Lia Cunningham

Age: 13

Parents: Evie and Bryan Cummingham

From: Albert Lea, Hawthorne Elementary

Favorite teacher and why: Every single one of my teachers are or were my favorite. They are all amazing, and I could never choose just one to be my favorite.

Favorite Book: “A Good Girls Guide to Murder”

Current/Past Activities, Volunteer Work, Accomplishments: I was in Prairie Fire Theatre for three years, performed in the musical “State Fair” at the Albert Lea Community Theatre and am now in the Southwest play “Murder at the Malt Shop.” I have also volunteered to work at the Godfather’s booth at the fair with my church.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea: If you really want to reach a goal, you have to actually try to accomplish it and not give up or overthink about it.

Teacher quotes:

Robin Viktora (social studies): “Lia is a great leader in the classroom! She always comes in with a positive attitude and is extremely happy and kind to everyone around her. Lia does wonderful work every single day and always is on top of everything. She rocks!”

Christie Ness (science): “Lia is a student who is kind, responsible and dedicated. She is friendly to all of her classmates, works well with anyone and is a positive leader and role model. She is able to keep up with her school work and participate in activities outside of school and gives her best efforts in everything she does.

Laura Kuisle (math): Lia Cunningham is an amazing student! She comes to class ready to go everyday and she is always up for anything. Lia just spreads kindness to everyone she interacts with. I am so glad I get to have her in class and in the play!”

