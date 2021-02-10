expand
February 10, 2021

Scoreboard: Feb. 9

By Tyler Julson

Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Red Wing 72, Albert Lea 43

RW  41  31 — 72

AL   18  25 — 43

Albert Lea stats: Peirre Curtis 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Pal Wal 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Drew Teeter 5 points

 

NRHEG 62, Blooming Prairie 44

NR  22  40 — 62

BP  16  28 — 44

NRHEG: Kordell Schlaak 11 points; Porter Peterson 4 points; Daxter Lee 17 points; Ashton Johnson 16 points; Jaxon Beck 5 points; Benjamin Schoenrock 3 points; Jack Olson 4 points; Dylan Loken 2 points

 

Girls basketball

Blooming Prairie 55, NRHEG 39

NR  17  22 — 39

BP  24  31 — 55

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Erin Jacobson 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Sophie Stork 8 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal; Kendall Johnson 2 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Andy Briggs 2 points; Sarah George 4 rebounds; Rhys Martin 1 rebound

 

Boys hockey

Dodge County 10, Albert Lea 0

 

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

