National School Counseling Week was this week. Sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, the theme of the week was "School Counselors: All In for All Students." The week highlighted the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve social-emotional, academic and career success. Albert Lea Area Schools has school counselors at all levels. School counselors are as pictured: Larissa Rohlik (Hawthorne Elementary), Chris Frye (Halverson Elementary) Jessica Hatland (Albert Lea High School), Krystal Webinger (Albert Lea High School, Amanda Andrews (Sibley Elementary), Kim Danner (Southwest Middle School and Area Learning Center), Kari Rasmussen (Lakeview Elementary), and Kathleen Lomman (Albert Lea High School). Provided