February 11, 2021

Cherry Coffee Cake

Savor a sweet morning snack

By Submitted

Published 4:41 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

Add some sweetness to your breakfast routine with this delicious and easy-to-make Cherry Coffee Cake.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

 

Cherry Coffee Cake

Nonstick cooking spray

1 can (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing

1 1/2 cups (21-ounce can) cherry pie filling

1/2 cup slivered almonds or pecans (optional)

 

Heat oven to 375 F. Spray 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Separate cinnamon roll dough into eight rolls; cut each roll into quarters.

Place dough rounded-side down in pan.

Spoon pie filling over rolls. Sprinkle almond slivers or pecans over cherry filling, if desired.

Bake 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown.

Invert onto plate or cutting board. Invert again onto serving plate.

Remove lid from icing. Microwave 3-10 seconds. Stir icing and drizzle over warm coffee cake.

Serve warm.

