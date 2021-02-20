expand
February 20, 2021

Robin Gudal: Surrender everything in life to Jesus

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

We have all heard pennies from heaven stories; I don’t believe they are rooted in a Biblical truth; however, I know I’ve had diamonds from heaven. I feel hugged, in my childlike faith, by him (Jesus) in such circumstances. I have a friend who lost her daughter to cancer, and she sees a certain bird — when birds should have already gone south; she too feels that hug. Maybe an eagle or certain flower is what’s extra special to you, your godsend, blessing, hug from Jesus.

Robin Gudal

I received a (tiny-almost needing a magnifying glass) pair of diamond earrings many years ago from my love, Greggy. For years he had begged me to go to Quetico, Canada, with him on an adventurous camping, hiking and portaging (ugh — canoes are heavy — well I only carried the oars!) wilderness trip. This means no toilets. Yup-a shovel! For various reasons I resisted. Until he mentioned diamond earrings were involved. I signed up! Little did I know I also would need a magnifying glass in addition to the shovel. Fast forward: I survived, and I love my earrings! I would say I enjoyed, but he reads my columns so I want to leave my options open for gifts with the next adventure he dreams up.

I have lost those itsy-bitsy studs several times. Panic, sadness, prayer. OK, Jesus I know these are just a bit of diamond and metal, but I sure would like to find it. In shag carpet, literally less than an inch from the shower drain (without my glasses on), here and there through the years I have lost and found precious (to me) earrings. Why do I share this? I don’t have a lost items prayer agreement with Jesus, but I do have a relationship with him, and he cares for me. I do have losses in my life, however, that I continually need to give back to him.

Casting all your cares — all your anxieties, all your worries and all your concerns, once and for all — on him, for he cares about you (with deepest affection, and watches over you very carefully).  1 Peter 5:7 Amplified Bible

Yes, Jesus has his work cut out for him with me. However, he is trustworthy. He is my lifeline, literally. Do you know and live this truth? If not, today is a great day to surrender all to him, especially the lost things in your life. 

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus

