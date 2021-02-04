expand
February 4, 2021

Richard “Red” Mershon

Richard “Red” Mershon, 87, of Albert Lea passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 with family by his side.

A walk-through visitation will be 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Monday, February 8 at Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea. A Public Funeral will be Tuesday, February 9 at 10:30am at Ascension Lutheran Church of Albert Lea. The church will be unlocked at 10:15am for seating to begin. Masks are required in the church and social distancing protocol will be followed. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed at BonnerupFuneralService.com and available for viewing after.

Red was born December 5, 1933 to Edwin Paul and Rose (Iverson) Mershon in Wells, Minnesota. After graduation from Wells High School, Red was drafted into the United States Army and served in Korea.

On January 3, 1960 Red married Janet Olsen and together they raised their two children. Red proudly worked over 35 years as a United States Postal Worker delivering mail in Albert Lea. He also was active in Kiwanis, church council and a past president of the United States Postal Union.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling in tournaments, and playing cards with family and friends. Red and Jan enjoyed many Saturday nights dancing at the Surf Ballroom for many years. Red was a caring and loving dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He loved telling stories and conversing with friends. He will be greatly missed.

Red is survived by his children, Lori (Ray) Willaert of Mankato and Rick Mershon of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Goettl, Jack (Joy) Mershon and Casey (Carlene) Willaert; great-grandchildren, Izaak, Keith, Eli, Ben, Elaine, Henry, William, Daisy and Orion; siblings, Marlene Oldenburg and Joyce Larson; sisters-in-law, Jean (Warren) Moe, Karen Olsen, Nancy (Art) Schulz; brother-in-law, Paul Stumo.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jan in 2007, Parents Edwin Paul and Rose Mershon, Parents-in-law Ayna and Catherine Olsen; grandson, Richard Jeffrey Mershon; siblings, Charles (Margaret) Mershon, Donna Mershon, Robert (Millie) Mershon; brothers-in-law Eugene Oldenburg and Leroy Larson; sisters-in-law, Betty Olsen and Verna Stumo.

