expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Research dinner topic will be stress, mental health and wellbeing

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and the University of Minnesota will host the 18th annual Research Dinner online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Researchers will present on what they have learned about stress, mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic and the civil unrest. People are encouraged to join in an evening of hope while dining at home and learning about the latest in mental health research.

This free event will be a chance to learn about stress responses and how they affect the brain and body. Also discussed will be strategies that can help people learn and grow from stressful events. It will be led by Sophia Vinogradov, the head of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Minnesota.

Over the past year, Vinogradov and her faculty have played a key role in supporting the U of M Medical School in handling the many stressors that healthcare workers have faced. She will talk about what they have learned and how it applies to everyone. To register for this event, please go to www.namimn.org. For more information or questions, call 651-645-2948, Ext. 118 or email directorofoutreach@namimn.org.namimn.org.

More News

New contest section begins today on the Tribune website

ASSUMED NAME – SHELLROCK CABINETRY

FORE/JONES/21-113582

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

News

New contest section begins today on the Tribune website

News

Big Freeze activities to allow for fun and safety

News

Vortex facility has ties to popular frozen treats

Business

Renewal by Andersen receives Green Diamond Service Award

News

Making the most of the cold weather

News

Registration open to be a pesky plant tracker

News

Museum welcomes new trustee with Albert Lea connections

News

Research dinner topic will be stress, mental health and wellbeing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 6

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 31

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 30

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 29

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 28

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace wobbles; pandemic picture improves

Cops, Courts & Fires

Three co-defendants on state witness list in trial of ex-officer charged with killing Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

News

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 2

News

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

A multi-million dollar upgrade

News

3 area movie theaters awarded grant relief from state