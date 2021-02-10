Research dinner topic will be stress, mental health and wellbeing

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and the University of Minnesota will host the 18th annual Research Dinner online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Researchers will present on what they have learned about stress, mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic and the civil unrest. People are encouraged to join in an evening of hope while dining at home and learning about the latest in mental health research.

This free event will be a chance to learn about stress responses and how they affect the brain and body. Also discussed will be strategies that can help people learn and grow from stressful events. It will be led by Sophia Vinogradov, the head of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Minnesota.

Over the past year, Vinogradov and her faculty have played a key role in supporting the U of M Medical School in handling the many stressors that healthcare workers have faced. She will talk about what they have learned and how it applies to everyone. To register for this event, please go to www.namimn.org. For more information or questions, call 651-645-2948, Ext. 118 or email directorofoutreach@namimn.org.namimn.org.