expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING – MARCH 2, 2021

By Submitted

Published 4:28 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

City of Albert Lea
Notice Of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet via ZOOM (a virtual meeting platform) on at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following items:

1) Preliminary Plat of Blazing Star No. 1 (PID 34.187.0291).
2) A zoning amendment from Limited Industrial (I-1) to Planned Development (PD) for the below listed parcels:
PID 34.007.2420
PID 34.007.2410
PID 34.007.2440
3) Interim Use Permit for Verizon Wireless to construct a temporary monopole tower at 105 Newton Ave N (PID 34.605.0040).

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request should submit written comments Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, February 26th at 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.

Megan Boeck
City Planner
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on February 20, 2021

More News

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace stays relatively flat MPR News StaffFebruary 21, 2021 11:29 a.m.

Woman injured in crash near Ellendale

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 BIT SURFACING

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 MAG CHI

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace stays relatively flat MPR News StaffFebruary 21, 2021 11:29 a.m.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash near Ellendale

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 17

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Lake Mills

5 area wrestlers place at Iowa state tournament

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations back on the upswing, for now; new cases reported in area

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16