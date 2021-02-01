expand
February 1, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING – FEB. 9, 2021

By Submitted

Published 5:03 am Monday, February 1, 2021

City of Albert Lea
Notice Of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 5:30 pm or as soon thereafter via ZOOM (a virtual meeting platform), to consider the following application:

1. Certificate of Appropriateness for 131-137 E Clark Street for exterior repairs and/or modifications.
2. Certificate of Appropriateness for 119 S Broadway Ave for exterior signage.
3. Certificate of Appropriateness for 214 S Washington Ave for exterior repairs and/or modifications.
4. Certificate of Appropriateness for 132 N Broadway Ave for exterior signage.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request should submit written comments Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, February 5, 2021 at 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.

Megan Boeck
City Planner
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on January 30, 2021

