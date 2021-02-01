expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

PROBATE – GAYLEEN R. STERNBERG

By Submitted

Published 5:01 am Monday, February 1, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-35

Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition For
Probate Of Will And
Appointment Of Personal
Representative And
Notice To Creditors

Estate of Gayleen R.
Sternberg, Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 3, 2021, at 8:00 AM, a hearing will be held via ZOOM at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, December 31, 2013, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Randall W. Sternberg, whose address is 421 Meredith Road, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate PLEASE SEE NOTICE OF REMOTE HEARING AND INSTRUCTIONS.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 01/22/2021
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt &
Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No:
0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email:
dkolker@albertlealaw.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of January & 6th day of February, 2021

More News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Nicholas David Reindal

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Overheated electrical circuit leads to house fire

News

Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

News

GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new cases, three new hospitalizations in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Error sends incorrect vaccine appointment messages to thousands of Minnesotans

News

Slippery roads likely Saturday night because of freezing rain, light snow

News

Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

Health Updates

Osterholm on COVID variants: We need to understand what’s coming

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest