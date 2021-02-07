expand
February 7, 2021

PROBATE – GAYLEEN R. STERNBERG

By Submitted

Published 8:12 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-35

Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition For
Probate Of Will And
Appointment Of Personal
Representative And
Notice To Creditors

Estate of Gayleen R.
Sternberg, Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 3, 2021, at 8:00 AM, a hearing will be held via ZOOM at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, December 31, 2013, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Randall W. Sternberg, whose address is 421 Meredith Road, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate PLEASE SEE NOTICE OF REMOTE HEARING AND INSTRUCTIONS.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 01/22/2021
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt &
Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No:
0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email:
dkolker@albertlealaw.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of January & 6th day of February, 2021

