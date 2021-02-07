PROBATE – DAVID A. DRESCHER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.

24-PR-21-113

Notice And Order Of

Hearing On Petition For

Probate Of Will And

Appointment Of

Personal Representative

And Notice To Creditors

Estate of David A. Drescher,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., a hearing will be held via ZOOM at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 27, 2019, (“Will’), and for the appointment of Margaret J. Drescher, whose address is 65560 180th Street, Alden, MN, 56009 and Craig Drescher, whose address is 17723 660th Avenue, Alden, MN 56009 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: Jan. 22, 2021

(COURT SEAL)

Steven Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Allan L. Halvorsen

Goldman Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.

137 North Broadway

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 219733

Telephone: (507) 373-1409

Email:

ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of Januaray & the 6th day of February, 2021