expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

PROBATE – CECIL M. JOHNSON

By Submitted

Published 8:54 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-232

Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition
For Probate Of Will And
Appointment Of Personal
Representative And
Notice To Creditors

Estate of Cecil M. Johnson, aka Cecil Maureen Johnson, Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021, at 8:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 19, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kyle S. Johnson, whose address is 2606 Hidden Valley Lane, Stillwater, MN, 55082 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 02/12/2021
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court

COURT SEAL

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Eythan G Frandle
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt &
Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No:
0398362
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email:
jweiss@albertlealaw.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 17th & 24th days of February, 2021

More News

Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

Bucks win 139-112 in Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 22

News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Gallery

Building piece by piece

Education

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

News

Ag organizations partner to save lives

News

4-H club donates to food shelf

News

Lodge donates to Salvation Army

Education

Area college students receive honors

News

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals buy or repair homes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 19

Health Updates

For older Minnesotans, whether they’re vaccinated has a lot to do with where they live

News

Minnesota Legislature to weigh protections for jail inmates

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Minnesota officials hope for upswing in vaccinations

News

Council hears plans for reopening the library for in-person browsing

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw Minnesota’s political maps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

Health Updates

US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

News

Gov. Walz’s bonding bill doesn’t include Fountain Lake dredging

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

News

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting