PROBATE – CECIL M. JOHNSON
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-232
Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition
For Probate Of Will And
Appointment Of Personal
Representative And
Notice To Creditors
Estate of Cecil M. Johnson, aka Cecil Maureen Johnson, Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021, at 8:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 19, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kyle S. Johnson, whose address is 2606 Hidden Valley Lane, Stillwater, MN, 55082 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 02/12/2021
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
COURT SEAL
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Eythan G Frandle
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt &
Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No:
0398362
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email:
jweiss@albertlealaw.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 17th & 24th days of February, 2021