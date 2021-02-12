expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Pope moves ahead with plans to meet Shiite leader in Iraq

By Associated Press

Published 1:42 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

ROME — Pope Francis will meet with Iraq’s top Shiite Muslim cleric, Ali al-Sistani, during a trip next month that will also include a pilgrimage to ancient Christian communities that were emptied and devastated in battles with the Islamic State group.

The Vatican on Monday released the itinerary of Francis’ March 5-8 visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since being grounded for 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 84-year-old pontiff, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, apparently intends to go ahead with the trip despite the pandemic and lingering security concerns.

Francis’ main reason for making the first-ever papal trip to Iraq is to encourage the country’s Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by Iraq’s Muslims before being persecuted by the Islamic State group starting in 2014. Francis had intended to visit Iraq that year, as did St. John Paul II in 2000, but both had to call off their trips due to security concerns.

On his first day in Baghdad, Francis will meet with Catholic priests and nuns in the Our Lady of Salvation Church, the site of a 2010 massacre that killed 58 people and was claimed by the al-Qaida in Iraq group, which later splintered into IS.

The next day, Francis travels to Najaf, home of al-Sistani, one of the world’s leading Shiite leaders. He will also host an interfaith meeting that day in the ancient city of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, the prophet who is common to Muslim, Christians and Jews.

Francis has spent years trying to improve Christian relations with Muslims, and his meeting with al-Sistani will mark one of his most important encounters with a Shiite leader. Francis has already forged close ties with the prominent Sunni leader, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo.

Francis’ last full day in Iraq will take him to the northern Kurdish region, from where he will visit Mosul and Qaraqosh in the Nineveh Plains, the largest Christian town in Iraq where the population fled when IS arrived in 2014.

The slow return of displaced Christians to northern Iraq since the territory was liberated from the Islamic State in 2017 remains a contentious issue. Few Christian families have returned but the Vatican has been encouraging those who fled to come back and ensure a continued Christian presence in the area that dates from the time of Christ.

Many Christian families remain displaced in the Kurdish region, saying their homes in Mosul are still destroyed and inhabitable. Others fear the presence of militias stationed in and around the Ninevah Plains. Qaraqosh, a majority Christian village, has come to symbolize the plight of Iraq’s Christians since liberation battles were fought and won.

IS maintains a presence across northern Iraq and is able to execute operations through active sleeper cells that target Iraqi security forces. Attacks in Ninevah have abated in the last year, but the group is active in nearby provinces of Kirkuk and Diyala.

Francis will also host a prayer “for the victims of the war” at a church square in Mosul. Many of Mosul’s churches were destroyed by IS fighters and airstrikes during the war. Rebuilding them has lagged for years.

More News

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 11

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 8

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 7

Trump lawyers say Democrats urge supporters to ‘fight,’ too

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 8

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 7

News

Trump lawyers say Democrats urge supporters to ‘fight,’ too

Business

Walz expands capacity limits in restaurants, elsewhere

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Good trends hold but vaccinations stay flat in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

What to watch as Trump’s lawyers deliver impeachment defense

News

Hormel acquires Planters

Health Updates

Mayo to host virtual community forum on COVID-19 vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: New cases dip in Freeborn, tick up in Mower, Steele

News

Big Freeze medallion found

News

Wind chills to approach 40 below zero this weekend

News

Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump’s words

News

DFLers debate mask law while GOP seeks to undo Walz’s COVID-19 powers

Health Updates

Minnesota expanding vaccine network with Walmart, Thrifty White this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect

News

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 3

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Machine shed destroyed by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports