Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s top law enforcement officials said Tuesday they are worried about arranging security for the trial of Derek Chauvin after Republicans balked at a proposal to have the state help pay for it.

Chauvin is one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd and is the first of the defendants scheduled for trial. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed face down on the street. It sparked violent protests throughout the Twin Cities.

To help boost security around the court proceedings for the scheduled March 8 trial, the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee voted along party lines to advance a new $35 million fund to reimburse various law enforcement agencies.

Some Republicans complained that it would take money from greater Minnesota to bail out Minneapolis, even though more state taxes are collected in the seven-county metro area than the rest of the state, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Col. Matt Langer, the head of the State Patrol, said local units that send troopers want guarantees that they’ll be easily reimbursed for overtime, lodging and other costs of the assistance.