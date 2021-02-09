expand
February 9, 2021

Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

By Associated Press

Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

BUFFALO  — Someone was taken into custody Tuesday following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic in which multiple people were shot, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained as of 11:42 a.m. and that there was no further threat to the public’s safety.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking information. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.

