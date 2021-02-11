expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Phyllis C. Zamora

By Submitted

Published 5:30 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Phyllis Carol Zamora, 81, of Albert Lea passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Phyllis C. Zamora

A public walk through visitation will be 2:00 – 5:00 pm Sunday, February 14 at Bonnerup Funeral Service. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 10:00 am on Monday on the Bonnerup Funeral Service website under Phyllis’s obituary page. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Phyllis was born November 23, 1939 in Frost, Minnesota to Yincinco and Guadalupe (Hernandez) Miranda. She attended Catholic School and high school all in Albert Lea.

In 1958, she married John Zamora and together raised their three children. Phyllis spent most of her working days taking care of family, and a few years at Casa Zamora Restaurant in Albert Lea.

She enjoyed quilting and sewing throughout her entire life and always took care of her beautiful gardens. Phyllis and John travelled the nation together for Trap Shooting events and won numerous tournaments. Family was always important to Phyllis and she loved hosting Sunday Breakfast, holidays meals and any excuse to be with family. Even supporting her grandchildren in the Roller Derby! Her feisty, compassionate, and loving spirit will be greatly missed.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, John; children, Roman Zamora; Christina Karow and Daniel (Shari) Zamora; grandchildren, Dustin Zamora, Darren Johannsen, Nick Zamora, Marie Karow, Angela (Jared Waters) Zamora-Waters, Jeanelle Karow and Savanna Bangs; great-grandchildren, Emilio, Alora, Laila, Mya, Dominic, Trey, Elaina, Dante, Reggie, Justin, Aubrey, Melanie, Adrian and Isabella; siblings, Pete (Maria) Miranda, Condie (Mary) Miranda, Joe Miranda, Paula (James) Garrison and Lupe (Jacob) Zamora.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Trinidad Juarez, Raymond Miranda, Carmen Robinson and Juanita Decorah.

More News

Pamela J. Marable

John R. Schreiber

Harold J. “Lefty” Schlepp

Joanne M. Williamson

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: New cases dip in Freeborn, tick up in Mower, Steele

News

Big Freeze medallion found

News

Wind chills to approach 40 below zero this weekend

News

Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump’s words

News

DFLers debate mask law while GOP seeks to undo Walz’s COVID-19 powers

Health Updates

Minnesota expanding vaccine network with Walmart, Thrifty White this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect

News

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 3

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Machine shed destroyed by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

26 rescued from ice floe in Lake Superior off Minnesota

News

Senators to hear opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial

News

New contest section begins today on the Tribune website

News

Big Freeze activities to allow for fun and safety

News

Vortex facility has ties to popular frozen treats

Business

Renewal by Andersen receives Green Diamond Service Award

News

Making the most of the cold weather

News

Registration open to be a pesky plant tracker

News

Museum welcomes new trustee with Albert Lea connections

News

Research dinner topic will be stress, mental health and wellbeing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 6