February 8, 2021

Peak energy alert issued

By Staff Reports

Published 2:05 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services has issued a peak alert due to the demand for electricity on the regional grid on Monday.

Members are asked to shift flexible electricity use to after 8 p.m.

Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert.

People can conserve electricity by doing the following:

• Lowering their thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

• Doing laundry before or after the peak alert, and using cold water when washing clothes.

• Reheating leftovers in the microwave.

• Finding a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.

• Play board games instead of video games.

• Wait to bathe until after 8 p.m. Set the thermostat on your water heater to 120 degrees.

A news release states members can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the peak alert period.

 

