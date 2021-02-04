expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

Pamela J. Marable

By Submitted

Published 4:06 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

On January 30, 2021, my loving wife of 50 years, joined our three sons in Heaven. Pamela went through many surgeries and I believe this last one was too much for her body to recover. Her sons Simeon-David dePaul, Daniel-Dale Christopher and Jason-Andrew Bartley are at Heaven’s gateway reaching out to their ‘Loving Mother’. Pamela grew up in Albert Lea MN, graduated from Albert Lea High school in 1969.

Pamela J. Marable

On June 1st of 1969 she married the love of her life, Simeon-David Marable at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, telling stories about her childhood and fond memories with her sisters and brother, bargain shopping, enjoying lunch with her gal pals (the “Lunch Bunch”) and watching her grandchildren grow into young adults, acting in school plays and concerts, and ball games. She was always their biggest supporter and cheerleader. Pam is preceded in death by her siblings, Sandy Bertzyk and Eric Sorenson, and her parents, Joan and Dale Sorenson. Pam is survived by her loving husband, Simeon David, son, Benjamin-Arthur Kurtis (Erin), daughter JoAnna Lee (Joe), her grandchildren, Timothy, Ashley, Kiara, Keri, Christian, Cameron, Jasmin, Daniel and Julianna. Services will be held at a later date. Always in my heart and loving memories. Dave

More News

Donald A. Rippentrop

Richard “Red” Mershon

Pamela J. Marable

Interchange owner facing 3 new criminal charges; MDH sues restaurant for operating without a license

Business

Interchange owner facing 3 new criminal charges; MDH sues restaurant for operating without a license

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State, Freeborn County numbers trend steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after reported domestic incidents and other reports

Education

Schools cancel, delay classes as storm moves into area

News

Broadband grants to benefit area counties

News

Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test

News

Democrats outspent GOP 2-1 in failed bid to take Legislature

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports first death since Jan. 20

Cops, Courts & Fires

5 teenagers arrested after 2 vehicle pursuits in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabs stolen off of vehicle and other reports

News

Snow likely before arctic temps move into region

Education

Work nears completion

News

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

News

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14