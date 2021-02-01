expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Albert Lea firefighters respond to a house fire at 611 Johnson St. Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy Tom Jones

Overheated electrical circuit leads to house fire

By Staff Reports

Published 9:19 am Monday, February 1, 2021

An Albert Lea home was damaged by fire Sunday afternoon in what appeared to have started from an overheated electrical circuit.

Albert Lea firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 3:49 p.m. at 611 Johnson St., according to a news release. At the time of the emergency call, six people were reportedly inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, they began to remove the people out of the home, who had not evacuated because they were attempting to grab pets. All people were on the main level, and no injuries were reported.

As firefighters worked their way upstairs, they found black smoke on the second floor. The release stated firefighters found the fire and extinguished it quickly.

The cause of the fire was found to be an overheated electrical circuit due to an extension cord being used to run a space heater, the Fire Department stated.

Emergency crews respond to a house fire in Albert Lea on Johnson Street Sunday afternoon. No one was injured. Photo courtesy Tom Jones

The release reminded people that space heaters of any kind must be plugged directly into the wall outlet and should be turned off if you leave the area where they are plugged in.

The Fire Department also reminded people to get out of a home immediately in case of a structure fire.

Damage was estimated at $7,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

More News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Nicholas David Reindal

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Overheated electrical circuit leads to house fire

News

Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

News

GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new cases, three new hospitalizations in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Error sends incorrect vaccine appointment messages to thousands of Minnesotans

News

Slippery roads likely Saturday night because of freezing rain, light snow

News

Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

Health Updates

Osterholm on COVID variants: We need to understand what’s coming

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest