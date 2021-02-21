NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 BIT SURFACING

Notice To Bidders

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 10AM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, by the Board of County Commissioners at the Office of the County Engineer, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, for the following project:

STATE AID PROJECT NO:

SAP 024-633-009

LOCAL PROJECT NO:

SAP 024-633-009

CONTRACT NUMBER:

213309

LOCATION:

on CSAH 33 from CSAH 10 TO Hartland, MN in Freeborn County, MN.

TYPE OF WORK:

MILL BIT SURFACE,

BITUMINOUS OVERLAY AND SHOULDERS

LENGTH: 2.974 Miles

The major items of work are approximately:

2221.509, SHOULDER BASE AGGREGATE CLASS 2, TON, 1590; 2232.504, MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE (1.0”) (P), S Y, 44550,

2360.509, TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (2,C), TON, 6860;

Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Freeborn County Engineer’s Office, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Cost $35.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Plans and Proposals may be downloaded for no charge from Freeborn County’s website. Go to https://egram.co.freeborn.mn.us/oneoffice/ to request access.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Auditor/Treasurer of Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein.

Philip Wacholz P.E.

Freeborn County

County Engineer

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th, 20th, 27th days of February, 2021