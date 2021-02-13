NOTICE – SPECIAL CLOSED

Notice Of Special

Closed Meeting Of The

Albert Lea City Council

February 18, 2021

5:30 p.m.

Albert Lea City

Council Chambers

Albert Lea, MN 56007

In accordance with Section 3.01 of the Charter of the City of Albert Lea and with Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3(b), you are hereby notified that Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. has called a Special Closed Meeting for Thursday, February 18th at 5:30 PM. This meeting will take place via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1).

Agenda to include:

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) regarding MPCA draft Shellrock River Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) and Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS)

This notice is served as a requirement of Minnesota Statue 13D.04 Subd.2

