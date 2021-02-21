expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

NOTICE OF ABATEMENT – MARCH 8, 2021

By Submitted

Published 4:29 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

Notice Of Public
Hearing For Abatement
Resolution

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that City Council of the City of Emmons, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing prior to a regular meeting of the City Council beginning at 7:00 p.m., on March 8, 2021 to be held at Emmons City Hall/Council Chambers on the proposal that the City abate property taxes levied by the City on the property identified as tax parcel numbers:

Tract A 6.04 acres (Rev Desc #3598 PT Grove lot in NW 1/4 33-101-22)

The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City of the property identified above for up to a 5 year period is estimated to be not more than $9,646.

All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing.
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 20th day of February, 2021

More News

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace stays relatively flat MPR News StaffFebruary 21, 2021 11:29 a.m.

Woman injured in crash near Ellendale

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 BIT SURFACING

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 MAG CHI

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace stays relatively flat MPR News StaffFebruary 21, 2021 11:29 a.m.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash near Ellendale

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 17

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Lake Mills

5 area wrestlers place at Iowa state tournament

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations back on the upswing, for now; new cases reported in area

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16