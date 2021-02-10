expand
February 10, 2021

New contest section begins today on the Tribune website

By Staff Reports

Published 6:01 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Starting today, the Tribune will host a variety of contests on its website to promote fun for readers.

The contests can be found by clicking on “Contests” on the black toolbar on the top of the site. Opportunities will include everything from simple sweepstakes to contests asking readers to vote or even sports-related game predictions where people will compete among other Tribune readers.

The first contest opportunity will be for people to win one of four digital memberships to the Tribune.

Winners will be selected in a computer-generated random drawing.

Also planned in the next few weeks will be an ice-out contest, in which people can guess the date they think all of the ice will melt off of Fountain Lake, and college basketball brackets.

While some contests may have the opportunity to win national prizes, there will always be local prizes, as well.

“We are excited to provide local fun and entertainment in the way that consumers want it,” said Publisher Crystal Miller. “We intend to do many local contests.”

Businesses interested in giving away prizes to promote excitement in the community should contact Miller at 507-474-4396.

In addition to contests, it will also be a place where people can upload photos for various photo galleries that will print in the newspaper or Albert Lea Magazine.

