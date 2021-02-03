expand
February 2, 2021

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a variety of free online mental health classes for February and March. They include class titles such as eating disorders, hope for recovery, transitions, ending the silence, understanding early episode psychosis for families, in our own voice, family to family, creating caring communities, a suicide prevention class called QPR — Question, Persuade and Refer, a special QPR class for agricultural communities and many more.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.

