February 16, 2021

Moment of silence will be held for clinic shooting victims

By Associated Press

Published 1:11 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

BUFFALO — A moment of silence will be held on Tuesday to mark one week since a Minnesota man walked into a health clinic northwest of Minneapolis and opened fire, killing one staff member and injuring four others.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the shooting that left 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay dead. According to the charges, Ulrich walked into the clinic shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 and began shooting staff after they asked if they could help him. He shot two people in the reception area and three others in the clinic’s interior. He is also accused of setting off three apparent pipe bombs.

Allina Health invited communities across Minnesota to participate in activities on Tuesday to show solidarity and support. Among the activities, Allina is encouraging people to observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m., wear purple, which is the color of the Buffalo community, or display purple lights.

Purple light displays are planned throughout Buffalo, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, and at other landmarks, the health system said.

Allina is also offering images that people can download and share on social media, and it encourages people to post on social media with the hashtags #BuffaloStrong, #AllinaStrong or #HealthCareStrong.

