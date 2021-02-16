expand
February 16, 2021

MNsure special enrollment period begins today

By Submitted

Published 9:45 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Coverage starts the first of the month after plan selection

Starting today, Minnesotans can begin enrolling into private health insurance plans through MNsure’s COVID-19 special enrollment period. Any uninsured Minnesotan, or those not currently enrolled in a plan through MNsure, will have until May 17 to enroll into coverage. This includes Minnesotans who have applied previously and were determined eligible for 2021 coverage but didn’t pick a plan. Coverage begins the first of the month following the plan selection date.

“Although tens of thousands of Minnesotans have taken advantage of year-round special enrollment opportunities through MNsure, we know there are still thousands more who remain uninsured or have coverage elsewhere that has become unaffordable,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Come to MNsure.org, check out our plan comparison tool to see what plans are available to you and get an estimate of your financial assistance options. Don’t assume you make too muchmost Minnesotans qualify for financial help.”

Free enrollment assistance is available from MNsure-certified brokers and navigators around the state.

All private health insurance plans sold on MNsure are waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing. These plans will also waive co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesotans currently enrolled in health insurance coverage outside of MNsure should confirm their coverage options through MNsure before making changes to their current coverage.

