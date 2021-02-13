Minnnesota, federal income tax filing season opens

Minnesota taxpayers could begin filing their state income tax returns Friday. This is the same date the Internal Revenue Service began accepting federal income tax returns. Taxpayers have until April 15 to file and pay their state and federal income taxes.

The department offers tips to income tax filers as they prepare to file their taxes:

See if you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income (AGI) is $72,000 or less, you may qualify to file electronically for free.

You may also qualify for free tax preparation for your returns. There are free tax preparation sites available across Minnesota through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and AARP Tax-Aide programs. Some sites offer in-person options while others offer virtual services. Most sites are open through April 15. You can visit our website to find free tax preparation sites near you.

File electronically and choose direct deposit. Electronically filing your return and choosing direct deposit for your refund is the most secure and convenient way to file your taxes and get your refund. Learn more about your electronic filing options and the benefits of choosing direct deposit.

Check for accuracy. Enter your name, and any dependent’s names, exactly as they appear on Social Security cards, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number cards or letters. Double-check bank routing and account numbers used on tax forms for direct deposit. Incorrect information on tax forms can result in refund delays.

Save your receipts and other tax-related documents. If you claimed certain deductions or credits, be sure to include all required documentation when filing and save copies in case you need to reference them in the future.

File your return by the April 15 due date, even if you owe more than you can pay. Pay as much as you can by the due date and contact the department as soon as possible to set up a payment agreement for the remaining balance. You can include your banking information on your electronically filed return to make the payment or pay electronically with our e-Services Payment System. You can specify when the payment will be taken from your checking or savings account in advance or on the due date.

Military members can now electronically submit Form M99, Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone. Created based on feedback from military service members, the electronic submission of this form is an easy way for service members to claim this credit.

You can track where your refund is in the process by using our Where’s My Refund? You will be able to track which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it has finished processing.

Contact the department if you move after filing your return. That way, anything sent to you will reach you, such as refund checks or requests for more information. You should do this even when requesting a direct deposit. Call 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free) to change your address.

Do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account. Returns may take longer to process because of the increase in attempted refund fraud due to scams, stolen personal information and identity theft. The department will take the time necessary to review returns to make sure we are keeping your money out of the hands of criminals. Learn more about our efforts to protect your information.

Property tax refunds

Wait to track your property tax refund.

Many taxpayers file their property tax returns at the same time as their income tax returns, but by law the state cannot begin processing property tax refunds before July 1. Check back later this year for updates on current year property tax refunds.

The Department of Revenue is offering limited in-person services at its St. Paul office weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The service desk will accept and process payments by check, money order or cash.