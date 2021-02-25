expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Minnesota officials ask families to get tested every 2 weeks

By Associated Press

Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota public health officials are asking families to get tested for the coronavirus every two weeks from now until the end of the school year, in an effort to limit impact of the disease.

The state Department of Health Campaign announced Wednesday is reaching out to families, health professionals, schools and youth organizations to help encourage regular COVID-19 testing.

“Over the past few months, the number of students attending in-person classes has significantly increased, with thousands more expected to return to the classroom in coming weeks,” Health Department Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said, adding that many people will be resuming sports and other activities. “To protect this progress, we need to use all the tools at our disposal.”

Of Minnesota’s 480,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 80,417 have been in those under the age of 20, or about 17% of all cases.

The state is also beefing up vaccination plans for older residents. Teddy Tschann, spokesman for Gov. Tim Walz, said the governor plans to outline a proposal Thursday to vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 and older by the end of March, before expanding eligibility to other groups.

State health officials on Wednesday confirmed 761 new cases and nine new deaths due to the coronavirus.

More News

Minnesota officials ask families to get tested every 2 weeks

FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID

Notice

COVID-19 update: Waiting on shots as pandemic picture improves

Health Updates

Minnesota officials ask families to get tested every 2 weeks

Health Updates

FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Waiting on shots as pandemic picture improves

Cops, Courts & Fires

Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

License plates stolen off of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 22

News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Gallery

Building piece by piece

Education

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

News

Ag organizations partner to save lives

News

4-H club donates to food shelf

News

Lodge donates to Salvation Army

Education

Area college students receive honors

News

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals buy or repair homes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 19

Health Updates

For older Minnesotans, whether they’re vaccinated has a lot to do with where they live

News

Minnesota Legislature to weigh protections for jail inmates

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Minnesota officials hope for upswing in vaccinations

News

Council hears plans for reopening the library for in-person browsing

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw Minnesota’s political maps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol