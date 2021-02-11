Minnesota expanding vaccine network with Walmart, Thrifty White this week

State officials announced this week Minnesotans will have expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations through pharmacies across the state, including at the Walmart pharmacy in Albert Lea.

Walmart and Thrifty White are participating in the first phase of the federal retail pharmacy program expected to administer more than 16,000 doses to adults 65 and older across the state.

Gov. Tim Walz has also reallocated 8,000 doses for Walgreens to vaccinate Minnesotans 65 and older at 40 in-store pharmacies across the state. According to a news release, this is a one-time reallocation of doses not scheduled for use this week from the Pharmacy Partnership Program.

“We are giving Minnesotans expanded options for how they can get the vaccine,” Walz said. “The vaccine supply remains extremely limited, but we are developing a strong and reliable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated. We are committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and will continue to work relentlessly to give everyone access to the vaccine no matter where they live.”

Appointments at Walmart, Thrifty White and Walgreens will become available in the coming days.

The locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine when the information becomes available. The state will also be notifying seniors who have signed up for the waitlist if there are vaccine opportunities in their area.