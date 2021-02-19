expand
February 20, 2021

Melvin Earl Janowitz

Published 10:31 am Friday, February 19, 2021

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Melvin Earl Janowitz passed away at Mapleton Community Home in Mapleton, MN. He was 89.

Melvin was born on November 21, 1931 in Zumbrota Falls, MN to Leah and Frank Janowitz. Melvin served in the United States Army as a sergeant in Panama and Nicaragua; and later worked as an electrician at Bailey’s Electric in Albert Lea. On June 29, 1952, he married Lois Jordahl. They raised three daughters, Dawn, Diane, and Apryl. After Lois passed away he moved in with daughter and son-in-law Diane and Danny Meyer where he lived happily watching the birds and grandchildren.

In his younger years, Melvin enjoyed working on the cabin, hunting and fishing, woodworking, smoking meat, and making sausage. He built many beautiful pieces of furniture throughout the years; taking great pride in his work.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his wife. He is survived by his and Lois’ three children Dawn and husband Dan Wolfgram, Diane and husband Danny Meyer, Apryl and husband Trent Gorton; as well as their grandchildren Matt Wolfgram and wife Carla, Megan (Wolfgram) and husband Scotty Davis, Leah (Meyer) and husband Casey Walters, Tina (Meyer) and husband Dusty Riley, Bria Gorton, and Zoe Gorton; and great grandchildren Nicklas Wolfgram, Cora, Reese, Carson, and Cade Davis, Jackson and Wyatt Walters, and Madelyn, Mason, and Benjamin Riley.

A Walk through visitation will be Friday, February 26 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Bonnerup Funeral Service. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. The Funeral Service for Melvin Earl Janowitz will be Saturday, 10:00am February 27 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with pastor Matt Lehman officiating. No visitation will be held at the church. Interment will be in the Hartland Cemetery. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

