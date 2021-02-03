expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System Southeast Minnesota has been awarded the Continuous Impact Award from the Minnesota Department of Health for work to create long-term improvements in the quality of stroke care.

The award aims to recognize and showcase successful quality improvement initiatives throughout the state of Minnesota’s hospital-based stroke programs, according to a press release.

The health department award includes all Mayo Clinic Health System southeast Minnesota acute stroke ready facilities in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing.

“This is a great recognition our regional stroke teams are receiving due to their excellent work on our regional stroke program,” said emergency medicine Dr. Derick Jones at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea, who is also the southeast Minnesota stroke medical director. “Mayo Clinic Health System continually strives for ways to improve quality of care for patients.”

The Minnesota Department of Health award notes that Mayo Clinic Health System staff developed a stroke code process that could be used each time a patient with symptoms of stroke came into one of the regional facilities. Doing this allows Mayo Clinic Health System providers to travel between hospitals with increased standardized processes. The end result initiated immediate results in better care for the patients, the release stated.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester also received an Operational Excellence Award.

More News

Work nears completion

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Editorial: Public notices will now be archived on Trib website

Education

Work nears completion

News

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

News

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

News

Freeborn County board approves financing option for apartments project

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local law enforcement join speeding reduction program

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations key to economic recovery, says Minneapolis Fed chief

Elections & Campaigns

Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

News

From fees to IDs, a deep dive into Walz budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

Education

Albert Lea secondary schools look at adding Fridays with in-person learning to current model

News

Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal

News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case