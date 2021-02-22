expand
February 22, 2021

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

By Staff Reports

Published 10:50 am Monday, February 22, 2021

An Eden Prairie man was sentenced Monday in Freeborn County District Court to five years of supervised probation tied to a shooting last July in Albert Lea.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 42, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, but that time will not have to be served if he successfully completes his probation. 

Barrientos in December pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the case. 

He said he had gone to the victim’s house on Gene Avenue July 16 about a prior incident involving a firearm, and his intention was to confront the man. The other man was ultimately shot in the arm. 

Freeborn County District Court Judge Steve Schwab gave Barrientos credit for 13 days he spent in the Freeborn County jail and approved a series of conditions, including giving a DNA sample, not using or possessing firearms, ammunition or explosives, and not using or possessing alcohol or drugs during his probation. 

 

