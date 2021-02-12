expand
February 12, 2021

Lois E. Gordon (Lofthus)

Published 12:22 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Lois Gordon (Lofthus), age 65 of rural London, MN died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at home with her family. Lois Elaine Lofthus was born August 14, 1955, in Austin, MN, to Alan and Elaine (Trihus) Lofthus. She graduated from Blooming Prairie High School and received a degree and license in cosmetology from the Austin Vo-Tech. On Aug. 6, 1977, she married Dennis Barton Gordon at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. They lived on an acreage south of London. Mrs. Gordon was a beautician for 43 years and worked at Sterling Beauty, The Cedars of Austin and also worked for the Mayo Clinic Health System for over 25 years. She was very creative and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, crafting, was an active 4-H Team Leader, and a proud lutefisk eating Norwegian.

Survivors include a daughter, Sara (John) of Hayfield, MN and a son, Kent (Gail) of London, UK. Sister Carol (Greg) Fursa of Rochester, MN, Siter Julie (Tom) Morgan and of Las Vegas, NV, Brother Gary (Sue) Lofthus of Maylene, AL, Sister Colleen Prentiss of Coon Rapids, MN, Sister Mary (Tim) Wacek of Blooming Prairie, MN, Brother Eric (Lori) Lofthus of Dodge Center, MN and Sister Nancy (Dean) Plunkett or Faribault, MN. Nieces and Nephews: Joe, Jason (Natalie), Ben (Heather), Matthew (Jenna), Patrick (Heather), Melanie (Alex), Marissa (Jason), Brandon (Kristin), Dana (Justin), Alyssa, Sam, Hannah, Nikki and Aaron. And 17 Great Nieces and Nephews. (She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis, her parents, Alan and Elaine Lofthus and Brother-In-Law Jeff.)

A funeral service for Mrs. Gordon will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the service. Public visitation will precede the funeral from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and the interment will follow at State Line Cemetery in Northwood, IA. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, the family’s preference is donations to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

