expand
Ad Spot

February 8, 2021

Lewis Joseph Grund

By Submitted

Published 2:02 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Lewis Joseph Grund, 96. Of Northwood, passed away on February 7, 2021 at St. Johns Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Services for Lewis will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Lewis Joseph Grund

Lewis was born on September 15, 1924 to Joseph and Fransiska Grund. On April 11, 1953 he married Ann Hangge. Lewis grew up on a farm in the Ware Iowa area and graduated from Ware Iowa High School in 1943. He served in the Army Air Force during WWII as an aerial engineer which gave him a lifetime interest in flying. He received his private pilots license and aircraft and engine license shortly after WWII. He owned two airplanes and also built one on his own. Lewis worked for Gleaner Harvester in Independence, Missouri until he started farming in the late 1940s. He moved to a farm near Emmons, Minnesota in 1952 and farmed full-time until 1972 when he became employed at Deluxe (later Fleetguard) in Lake Mills, Iowa while also farming part-time. Lewis retired from farming and Fleetguard in 1988.

Lewis was very good at mechanical work and did most of the repairs on his farm machinery himself. He was also very active in his church. He received the Bishop’s award from the diocese of Winona.

Survivors include his children, Craig (Allaire Anderson) Grund, Steven (Ambre) Grund, Heidi (Kim) Emmert; grandchildren, Derek Emmert, Avery Emmert and Vincent Grund; brother, John; and sister, Betty Grund.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents; brothers, Melvin and Bill; and sister, Dorothy Meister.

His family wishes to thank the staff at St. Johns Lutheran Home and St. Croix Hospice for their helpful care and support during Lewie’s last days.

More News

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

Janice “Jan” Jerdee

Tigers drop Big 9 Conference matchup

Walz gets pushback on COVID, Chauvin trial plans

Health Updates

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

News

Walz gets pushback on COVID, Chauvin trial plans

News

Peak energy alert issued

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New cases fall locally, around Minnesota

News

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt begins

News

Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 10 percent of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose

Health Updates

Hospitals criticize Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Cops, Courts & Fires

Toddler in back seat of stolen SUV found safe

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Freeborn County; new death reported in Waseca County

News

Amid huge demand, food shelves urge people to seek help

Business

Cargill gets DEED award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hayward FD completes cancer training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 24

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 23

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 17

Arts & Culture

This week in history: Historical Society votes to move forward with fundraising for museum

News

MnDOT reminds public not to push snow on to roadways

Business

Winter truck load increases underway

Education

Star Class at Lakeview

Education

School Counseling Week

Business

Mattson joins angus group