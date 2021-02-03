expand
February 2, 2021

Letter: What business is doing is not fair to other restaurants

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

I’m writing this letter to the editor in regards to the protest from The Interchange. I’m upset and frustrated that the owner can do whatever she wants to run her business and be successful. She has disregarded the governor’s orders and mandated that The Interchange be open before the governor lifted the no dine-in order on restaurants and bars. She was filed six court orders for violating the governor’s and Freeborn County’s orders. She is encouraging people to write their names, addresses and phone numbers down to support her business. Lisa Hanson is organizing a party and not following the restaurant and bar rule for closing at 10 p.m., along with not taking reservations. This is extremely wrong what Lisa Hanson is doing and not fair to other restaurants and bars. I’m sorry I’m not going to support her business when she is protesting like this. It’s very simple to follow the rules and to keep people safe and healthy with this COVID pandemic, and please, please, wear your masks.

Maria Schoepf

Albert Lea

