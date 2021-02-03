expand
February 2, 2021

Letter: Thanks for those who support Catholic school education

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

This year’s Catholic Schools Week is celebrated nationally Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. What better way to begin celebrations at St. Casimir’s School in Wells than to thank God for the gift of Catholic education in our community! The school’s mission statement clearly charges all involved to pray, learn and celebrate, and the school faculty has all those bases covered in special ways this week. The Bible verse for Catholic Schools Week is “Teach me your ways O Lord.”  What a fitting verse! Following the Monday morning prayer service led by Principal Edwards, the students will immediately move into D.E.A.R. time — Drop Everything And Read. This activity has been a long-standing tradition during Catholic Schools Week, in which students read together in the gym, while enjoying doughnuts donated by Wells Market Place. Tuesday will be Saints Day when the students dress as their favorite Saint and participate in Our Saints Fashion Show, involving every student in the school.  Patriotic Day has been scheduled for Wednesday when all will wear the good ole’ Red, White and Blue. The students will learn about Fort Snelling, our flag and veterans. The following day will be School Spirit where red, black and white will be prominently worn. The students will also visit St. Casimir’s School Museum-for-a-Day, where they will soak up the school’s unique history. Friday will conclude the week’s festivities with our children’s Mass in the morning, all school Bunco games, and a movie and popcorn in the afternoon. We praise God for the parents who choose Catholic education for their family and thank the generous benefactors who support this educational option through prayer and financial gifts. God bless! 

Lea Nowak

classroom teacher

St. Casimir’s School

