expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Letter: Stand with the Burmese people

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

On Feb. 1, the government of Burma (also known as Myanmar) experienced a coup d’etat. The democratically elected members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) were deposed by the military after the NLD won a recent election by a landslide. The military claimed that there was election fraud and has taken control “for a year.” The leader of the NLD, Aung San Suu Kyi, is once again under arrest for the “possession of walkie talkies.” Large protests continue to take place on the streets of Burma with teachers, lawyers, government workers and people from all walks of life participating, all demanding a return to democracy.

Our local DFL party wishes to express our support for the protesters and people of Burma who are fighting for their democracy. We wish to express to our local Karen community, who no doubt has connections and family in Burma, our thoughts and support as the protests continue. As recent events in our own country demonstrate, lies and misinformation can lead to insurrection and a weakened democracy. We encourage people to contact their Congresspeople, asking them to stand for democracy and with the Burmese people.

Julie Ackland

chairwoman

Freeborn County DFL Party

More News

Albert Lea hosts Big 9 rival Austin

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Building piece by piece

Editorial: Digital subscriptions help support local news

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Gallery

Building piece by piece

Education

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

News

Ag organizations partner to save lives

News

4-H club donates to food shelf

News

Lodge donates to Salvation Army

Education

Area college students receive honors

News

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals buy or repair homes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 19

Health Updates

For older Minnesotans, whether they’re vaccinated has a lot to do with where they live

News

Minnesota Legislature to weigh protections for jail inmates

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Minnesota officials hope for upswing in vaccinations

News

Council hears plans for reopening the library for in-person browsing

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw Minnesota’s political maps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

Health Updates

US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

News

Gov. Walz’s bonding bill doesn’t include Fountain Lake dredging

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

News

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

News

Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin woman killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported, vehicles taken